ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Dow gains 436 points as markets rally behind Federal Reserve interest rate hike

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XI3b6_0gvFQiUh00

July 27 (UPI) -- U.S. markets rallied Wednesday as the Federal Reserve again hiked interest rates by .75% and Chairman Jerome Powell sought to ease recession concerns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 436.05 points, or 1.37%, the S&P 500 climbed 2.62% and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 4.06%, with markets reaching their highs after Powell shared the latest news from the central bank's two-day policy meeting.

Powell said after the rate hike decision that the central bank is "strongly committed to bringing inflation back down and is moving expeditiously to do so."

He also stated firmly that he does not "think the U.S. is currently in a recession."

"The reason is there are too many areas of the economy that are performing too well," he said.

Tech stocks were some of the biggest winners Wednesday, with shares of Google parent Alphabet rising 7.66% and Microsoft gaining 6.69%, despite both companies reporting earnings and revenue Tuesday that fell short of expectations.

Facebook parent Meta also shared that it missed on earnings after the bell, reporting $2.46 earnings per share compared to Wall Street's average forecast of $2.54. Revenue came in at $28.8 billion, just short of the $28.9 billion analysts expected.

Shares of Meta were up 6.55% during regular trading, but fell more than 2% after hours.

Retailers also rallied after falling in the previous session, with Walmart gaining 3.78%, Ross rising 2.96%, Kohl's increasing 2.73% and Costco climbing 2.03%.

Investors also are looking ahead to the second-quarter GDP report set for release Thursday.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Gross Domestic Product#The Federal Reserve#Dow#The Central Bank#Alphabet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Google
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
409K+
Followers
61K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy