Corning, NY

Escaped New Hampshire prisoner caught in Corning

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A prisoner from New Hampshire has been captured in the City of Corning after he escaped earlier this week and allegedly drove a stolen vehicle across New York, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Peter Dibiaso, 57, was captured by Corning Police and New York State Police out of Painted Post on July 27 when uniformed officers and investigators saw him at a gas station.

Virginia murderer on parole caught in Elmira Heights

According to the news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Dibiaso was booked in the Belknap County Department of Corrections in New Hampshire as a prisoner on drug and weapons charges on May 1, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yz9oo_0gvFQ1op00
Peter Dibiaso/Photo: U.S. Marshals Service

Around 9:00 p.m. on July 25, The Belknap County Sheriff’s Department discovered that Dibiaso had escaped. The investigation determined that he used a laundry cart to block the door of the laundry room in the jail, the news release said.

Dibiaso then used “several objects from within the laundry room” to break open the exit door, opening into a fenced-in grassy area. The Marshals Service said that Dibiaso then climbed a fence and left the property of the jail. He later allegedly stole a car and left New Hampshire, according to the press release.

Convicted murderer, sex offender released to Bath after 30 years in prison

Dibiaso was taken to the Steuben County Jail awaiting arraignment as a Fugitive from Justice.

On July 26, the U.S. Marshals Service announced a reward of up to $2,500 for information that led to his location and arrest.

Public Safety
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

