Police find 2 bodies after explosion demolishes Hopkins home

HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — Two people were killed Wednesday morning when an explosion and fire demolished a suburban Minneapolis home, police said.

Hopkins Fire Chief Dale Specken said it was a “pretty violent explosion” that reportedly shook many other homes in the neighborhood. The cause of the blast has not been determined. Specken said crews found no gas leaks on the exterior of the home.

Two bodies were recovered from the debris, a Hopkins police spokeswoman said. They have not been identified. Police said two elderly people lived in the home.

Scott Waryan, who lives two houses from where the explosion occurred, said he first thought that his own house was hit by lightning. He said his neighbor’s home “was up in flames” within 5 minutes.