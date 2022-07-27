ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

James Harden Officially Re-Signs With Sixers

By Justin Grasso
 3 days ago

The Philadelphia 76ers have spent the 2022 offseason looking to build around Joel Embiid. However, the MVP-caliber center isn’t the only player on the roster they focused on catering to.

In addition to Embiid, the Sixers planned to find players that would complement the ten-time All-Star guard, James Harden. And to help the Sixers do so, Harden declined his $47 million player option to allow the team to have space to sign prospects such as P.J. Tucker and Danuel House.

When the crucial free agency period was over, Harden and the Sixers negotiated his new deal. On Wednesday, the Sixers announced that the signing was official.

According to a team release, the terms of Harden’s new deal will not be disclosed as it goes against the organization’s policy. However, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Harden would return to Philadelphia on a two-year deal, which is estimated to be worth around $68 million.

Harden is expected to make around $32 million for the first season and will have a $35 million player option attached for the 2023-2024 season.

From the start of his tenure with the Sixers all the way until the end of the 2022 playoff run, Harden made it clear he would be on the team for the 2022-2023 season. The star guard stuck to his word and is on pace to embark on his first full season donning a 76ers uniform.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

