Norman Lear turns 100; new tribute to TV icon will air this fall on ABC

Norman Lear celebrated his 100th birthday on Wednesday with his family in Vermont, and ABC will honor the beginning of his second century with a primetime television special.

Lear, the producer and creative genius behind such iconic shows as “All in the Family,” “Maude,” “Sanford and Son,” “One Day at a Time,” “The Facts of Life,” “Good Times” and “The Jeffersons,” will be featured in “Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter” on Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. EDT, Variety reported.

The two-hour special will honor Lear’s life and his work as a producer, activist and philanthropist, according to the magazine. The list of celebrity guests and musical performances will be announced at a later date, according to ABC.

“Norman’s illustrious career is revered by so many, and we are honored to be celebrating his legacy with this special night of entertainment,” Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. “We have been lucky to work with Norman on a number of projects over the years, and it’s only fitting that his centennial birthday is marked by the biggest names in Hollywood raising a glass to toast, and perhaps gently roast, the television icon.”

The special will air 10 days after the 74th Emmy Awards. Lear is already the oldest Emmy nominee and winner, People reported.

Lear broke his own record as the oldest person to receive a nomination -- earning two for 2021′s “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes’” at age 99, USA Today reported.

“I’ve never chosen anything to do that I didn’t wish to do,” Lear, who was born July 27, 1922, in New Haven, Connecticut, said in statement. “My awards and accolades mean a great deal to me, but they don’t mean as much as the drive to the studio today. I still explode with joy, excitement, interest and utter delight every time.”

In 2019, Lear won his sixth Emmy Award for “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ And ‘The Jeffersons.’” He has been nominated 16 times for the award and has one honorary award.

His latest nomination comes for his third “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” show, according to People.

“I cannot believe a century has passed,” Lear told USA Today. “I’d rather believe a new century starts. How exciting is that?”

Photos: Norman Lear through the years Here are some photos of producer Norman Lear through the years. (Bob Riha Jr/Getty Images)

