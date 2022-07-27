Brittney Griner situation explained: WNBA star testifies as U.S. reportedly makes prisoner swap offer

why should the us pay for her stupidity! especially after the disrespect she has shown to our country and all who have made the ultimate sacrifice. sick of pro athletes acting like they better than the soldiers that fought for them! she broke the law let her face the consequences!
This is b******* if this was me or you they wouldn't even say our names in any kind of news just because she can bounce a basketball doesn't give her special privilege. She broke the law in a foreign country and now she's gonna pay for Russia's not going to do a prisoner swap
I look at people like her who spit on the American flag and it’s people and laws my grandparents who came from Italy fought in ww1 and my uncles and father fought in ww2. Why should we lift a finger to free this hate full non loving the USA person. 10 years of labor camp for her
Comments / 48