Suns Coach Monty Williams Shows Gratitude After Contract Extension

On Wednesday, the Phoenix Suns officially announced the extension of head coach Monty Williams. Financial details are not yet available at the time this piece was published.

The following quotes are from an official press release from the Phoenix Suns

“Monty has raised the standard for our organization and overseen the transformation of our team’s culture since he joined as head coach three years ago," said General Manager James Jones. "We’re excited to announce this extension and look forward to continuing to build upon this success in the years ahead."

Williams has played a crucial part in helping the Suns elevate their game to new levels, coming a long way from their 8-0 run in the bubble to an appearance in the NBA Finals and establishing franchise records last year during the regular season.

Now, Williams is set to stay awhile.

“I’m grateful to extend my commitment to this team and to all the people who make it a special place,” said Williams in the press release.

“Our players put in the work every day that allows us to be successful, and I’m excited to continue this journey with them. I appreciate the constant effort of our staff and every member of the Suns organization; it is a joy to work alongside them all. Our fans are incredible and have made my family and I feel so welcome in the Valley. I’m thankful for them and look forward to continue to work in the community here.”

“This is a get to, not a got to. It’s a blessing to be head coach of the Phoenix Suns.”

With yet again another strong roster, Suns fans hope Williams can help the organization reach their first NBA title in franchise history.

