Manatees spotted in Norfolk

Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen WaltersNorfolk, VA
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Three great steakhouses in VirginiaAlina Andras
This Norfolk, Virginia Mother Vanished After A Wedding Party With FriendsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorfolk, VA
Hidden Virginia Beaches Worth Finding this SummerTravel MavenVirginia State
Luria, Kiggans discuss Navy quality of life issues
VIDEO: Car crashes into water in Virginia Beach
Pasquotank County Utilities conduct flushing
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Pasquotank County Utilities is conducting flushing through Friday, Aug. 5. The following areas should expect little to no water pressure during the flushing periods:. Weeksville Road. Pailin Creek Road. Toxey Road. Sawmill Road. Salem Church Road. Orchard Cove. Soundneck Road. Griffin Swamp Road. Esclip...
Construction of new tunnel at CBBT now running about 4 years behind
Construction of the new tunnel at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is now running about four years behind, according to the deputy director of the bridge-tunnel.
Car plunges into water in Virginia Beach; 1 extracted
Four people were inside a car that crashed into the water early Monday morning at the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach, and one had to be extracted by emergency crews.
Man shot on Wide Street in Norfolk
Police in Norfolk are investigating a Monday morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
Driver arrested after hour-long pursuit that started in Chesapeake
Chesapeake Police said the pursuit lasted about an hour and ten minutes. There were no injuries reported, but a police vehicle received minor damage.
Fire breaks out at HRSD treatment plant in Virginia Beach
A fire broke out at the Hampton Roads Sanitation District's Atlantic Treatment Plant on Firefall Drive in Virginia Beach on Sunday night.
Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story immediate traffic changes
Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story will be instituting a traffic pattern change, effective immediately.
2-year-old found dead with woman suffering medical emergency in Virginia Beach
Officials say the cause of death for the child is unknown and the manner of death is not readily apparent. The Detective Bureau is investigating this case as a suspicious death.
Portsmouth man dies following Norfolk shooting
A shooting in Norfolk late Sunday night has left a man from Portsmouth dead. Authorities responded to reports of someone with a gunshot wound around 9:05 p.m. in the 1600 block of Manson Street.
2 shot on Willow Drive in Newport News; multiple cars struck
Missing Virginia Beach man suffering from amnesia found safe
Police in Virginia Beach are looking for a missing man suffering from amnesia.
Man shot Tuesday afternoon in Portsmouth
Police announced on Twitter at 12:42 p.m. that a man walked into a local hospital with a non life-threatening injury and was being treated.
Police investigate shooting in Calvert Square part of Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot in the Calvert Square part of Norfolk Monday morning, according to police. The shooting happened near the intersection of East Olney Road and Wide Street and was reported around 9:30 a.m., the Norfolk Police Department said. Police officers found a man with...
Toddler's death at VB hotel ruled suspicious, police say
Virginia Beach festival brings hope to community's most vulnerable populations
The House of Esther Organization will host its 19th annual Friends of Hope Charity Festival Sunday, July 31, raising money to help two groups that serve vulnerable populations in Hampton Roads.
2 sought in string of Virginia Beach vehicle larcenies
Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying two people accused in several recent larcenies.
NNPD gearing up for National Night Out
For some cities, this is the first time they'll hold several community-wide events since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board hosting on-site hiring event
Posts HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board is hosting an on-site hiring event. The hiring event is set for August 6 from 10 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board, located at 300 Medical Drive in Hampton behind Sentara CarePlex Hospital. Officials say they are looking to […]
