16 former detainees sue Bristol County sheriff, correctional officers for using excessive force

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Sixteen formerly detained immigrants are suing Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson and his staff in connection with how they were treated during a violent altercation inside the C. Carlos Carreiro Immigration Detention Center two years ago.

An investigation conducted by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey determined that Hodgson and correctional officers used excessive force against the detainees, who had refused to get tested against COVID-19.

The lawsuit was also filed against Bristol County House of Corrections Superintendent Steven Souza, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Immigrations Customs Enforcement and ICE New England Director Todd Lyons.

The 82-page complaint states that prior to the altercation, the detainees repeatedly expressed concerns over the jail’s unsanitary housing conditions and lack of COVID-19 safety protocols.

One nurse even told the detainees that it was “inevitable” that they would contract the virus.

It reached a boiling point when correctional officers told several detainees they would be tested for COVID-19 in the facility’s main building and quarantined in isolation until their results were negative.

The complaint states that the detainees were scared, and that some “had heard that testing was being used as a pretext to take certain detainees to solitary who spoke out against the conditions of the facility.”

None of the detainees physically resisted getting tested, though they did express concerns about being brought into the main building after hearing from correctional officers that new detainees weren’t being tested prior to their arrival.

Later that same day, the complaint states Hodgson told the detainees he was “done playing games,” the complaint said.

“You’re going to get tested and if not [willingly], you’ll be dragged,” Hodgson reportedly told the detainees.

One of the detainees rushed to the phone and called his immigration attorney, according to the complaint, to which Hodgson became angry and grabbed the phone out of the man’s hand.

The attorney reported overhearing his client “crying out as if in pain” and “scuffling sounds” before the line went dead.

After that, the complaint details the altercation in its entirety, during which correctional officers pepper sprayed the detainees, beat them and shot them with rubber bullets.

The complaint stated that at least four of the detainees were attacked by active-duty dogs throughout the ordeal.

One of the detainees began “to tremble and cry because he felt overwhelmed and like he was living a nightmare” as two correctional officers restrained him and stomped on his neck.

Several of the correctional officers verbally abused the detainees throughout the ordeal. The complaint states multiple times that officers shouted derogatory and offensive slurs at the detainees, and at one point an officer said “you guys don’t belong in this country.”

Even though the detainees were seriously injured by the officers, none of them received medical treatment afterward.

The complaint said one detainee who had a shard of glass in his eye had to remove it himself in his cell.

Healey’s investigation into the incident revealed both Hodgson’s and the correctional officers’ actions were “culminated and calculated,” and that the use of force was “d isproportionate to the security needs at the time.”

The detainees claim that Hodgson and his staff violated their fifth and eighth amendment rights, since they were denied due process and subject to cruel and unusual punishment. They are asking for compensatory and punitive damages.

In a statement, Hodgson described the lawsuit as “frivolous” and said that it “has no merit.”

Hodgson’s recollection of the incident varies drastically from that of the detainees. He claims the detainees incited a riot and the use of force was necessary to regain control.

“These criminal illegal aliens caused $25,000 worth of damage to the facility and threatened the lives of brave correctional officers and staff,” he wrote. “This operation was by-the-book, quick and clean, resulting in no serious injury to any detainees.”

Hodgson went on to say that he was the only person who was injured throughout the ordeal.

“I’m still dealing with back and neck pain after being assaulted by criminal illegal aliens after one of them incited the riot with fake claims of abuse,” he added.

Hodgson believes the lawsuit is also politically motivated, since he is up for re-election this November.

Once the federal investigation into the incident is complete, Hodgson said he plans on releasing surveillance footage of the ordeal that exonerates him and his staff.

