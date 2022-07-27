ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community rallies around injured Lisbon football player

By Megan Lee
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lisbon community is coming together this week to help a football player that was hurt in an accident in Steubenville.

Sam Hart is an incoming junior at David Anderson Junior/Senior High School. According to a family friend, Hart suffered injuries to his face, ribs and brain in an accident on Pike Road early Sunday morning.

He underwent surgery to help with two brain bleeds. Now, he’s in an induced coma.

The community planned a Pancake Breakfast and Auction for August 14 at the Lisbon VFW. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Lisbon Police Department is collecting any monetary donations or gift cards.

Hart’s teammate Tyler Palmer said their community always comes together in times of need.

“We’ve really had to come together recently with multiple events. It’s just another thing. We just want to help him and his family out–do as much as we can,” he said.

You can follow Sam’s journey on Facebook.

