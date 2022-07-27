Bodies of husband and wife recovered after house explosion in Hopkins

Joe Nelson

Two people were killed when a house exploded in Hopkins Wednesday morning.

"There are two fatalities. They are being taken out by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner," said Hopkins Fire Chief Dale Specken, at the scene of the explosion near 2nd St. N. and 21st Ave. N.

"Their family is at the scene and working with chaplains," Specken added.

The identities of the couple killed have not been released, but Specken said it was a husband and wife believed to be aged in their 80s.

Specken said the explosion could've been caused by a leaking gas appliance, but they won't know for sure for a couple of days. There is no threat to the surrounding area.

The home was "completely collapsed," Specken said, adding that there is a debris field around the house. One victim was found in the northeast corner of the home and the other body was recovered from the northwest corner.

Specken said witnesses reported hearing the explosion from as far as 15 blocks away.

Anyone with video of the explosion is asked to send it to Hopkins police.