South Milwaukee family recounts the moment a car crashed into their home while inside

MILWAUKEE — A quiet Sunday night for a South Milwaukee family turned horrific when a car crashed into their home, while they were inside.

The vehicle drove into a house near 17th and Chestnut.

Jane Durant tells TMJ4 that her family was relaxing when they heard a loud explosion just before 8 p.m.

"This is just one in a zillion chance that something like this is going to happen," Durant said.

At first, she thought the roof had collapsed. Until she went towards the dining room.

"When I ran around the corner to go look, there's a car in my dining room," Durant said. "Everybody thinks they're safe in their home - but then something like this happens."

Luckily, she said no one was injured severely including the driver of the car.

Three days later and the damage is still visible. Outside you can see tire marks that show the path the car took before hitting the home.

"We could have gotten hit by that car, no problem," Durant said.

Inside the home, debris and broken glass fill what once was the dining room.

Standing outside looking at the damage, Durant can't understand how the car hit the home. She said her home is not near the curb and away from the road.

According to a South Milwaukee police report, a Milwaukee man was cited for operating while intoxicated and recklessly endangering safety for the four people inside the home.

A 65-year-old male driver was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, police say.

Police believe speed to be a factor and Durant adds that speeding is an issue in the neighborhood.

"People need to slow down, he was going way too fast," Durant stated.

For now, Durant's focusing on rebuilding and enjoying time with her loved ones.

"We're thankful to be alive and we all have our health," Durant said. "So, that's the most important part."

