ESPN analyst weighs in on Clemson, QB situation

During a recent episode of ESPN’s College Football Live, ESPN analyst Sam Acho was asked the question, “Can Clemson be a legitimate contender in 2022?”

The former University of Texas and NFL linebacker responded by talking about the Tigers’ quarterback situation with rising junior D.J. Uiagalelei and freshman Cade Klubnik.

“Sometimes it’s about new ideas. Sometimes it’s about new recruits,” Acho said. “And yes, D.J. Uiagalelei is going to get the starting spot this year. But there’s a new recruit in town by the name of Cade Klubnik who’s a blue-chip recruit out of Austin, multi-time high school national championship quarterback who is at Clemson — one of the best recruits in this class.

“So for me, yes, you have D.J. U there, and hopefully he’ll be able to improve on not only his sack rate but also his efficiency. But if not, you have a young phenom waiting in the wings. So for me, if D.J. U doesn’t work out, you know you have Cade Klubnik. That would be the formula for Clemson’s offense to be where they need to be, because you know their defense is going to be fine.”

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made it clear coming out of the spring that Uiagalelei is still the starting signal-caller. But Klubnik, who went through the spring as a mid-year enrollee, is waiting in the wings should Uiagalelei’s struggles carry over from the 2021 season. And though Klubnik may be the backup for now, Swinney has said Klubnik will have an opportunity to play this season, comparing the situation between Uiagalelei and Klubnik to one of his recent quarterback rooms.

In his first full season as Clemson’s starting quarterback in 2021, Uiagalelei completed 55.6 percent of his passes for 2,246 yards and nine touchdowns with 10 interceptions. Over his first two seasons at Clemson, the former five-star prospect has completed 58.2 percent of his passes for 3,160 yards and 14 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.

Klubnik heads into his freshman season as a Tiger having completed 70.0 percent of his career passes in high school for 7,426 yards and 86 touchdowns vs. just seven interceptions. As a senior in 2021, he completed 71.3 percent of his passes for 3,251 yards and 43 touchdowns against just three interceptions.

Clemson opens its 2022 campaign against Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, Sept. 5. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN.

Come out to support Clemson softball at Dear Old Clemson’s second event which is set for August 27 at the Madren Conference Center. Clemson returns one of the top teams in the nation and adds some new talent to the mix. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events or purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.