Thomas Yanoti loses right to possess firearms before trial

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Thomas Yanoti has lost the privilege to carry a firearm – even before his criminal trial. He mutually agreed to a risk protection order against him while making his first court appearance (by phone) in Lee County on Wednesday.

Yanoti, of Cape Coral, was accused of second-degree attempted murder after a road rage incident in June turned into shots fired off of I-75 in Collier County. Yanoti was arrested after firing multiple shots into another drivers windshield. There were no serious injuries.

“On behalf of the Cape Coral Police Department, the City of Cape Coral is asking for the deprivation of firearms for a year, and a mental health evaluation,” said Mark Moriarity, a lawyer representing the City of Cape Coral.

Due to the nature of the incident, and three prior road rage incidents involving the threat of gunfire, this risk protection order was brought to the surface, according to police reports provided to us.

The order was put into place so that if Yanoti was released on bond before his criminal trial, he would still not have access to firearms. An order like this is typically put into place when law enforcement determines that the accused is a danger to himself or society.

“He has agreed to this procedure, he has agreed to forfeit his weapons for a year,” said Moriarity.

At this time there is no court date set for Yanoti’s criminal trial.

Count on NBC2 for further updates about these proceedings.