Manchin says he has health, energy, tax deal with Schumer
WASHINGTON — (AP) — In an unexpected turnabout, Sen. Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he had reached an expansive agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer — which had eluded them for months — on health care costs, energy and climate issues, taxing higher earners and large corporations and reducing federal debt.
Manchin, D-W.Va., whose resistance had long derailed sweeping legislation on those issues, abruptly revealed the agreement in a press release. It provided virtually no details on the accord.
