Police find meth in kids’ play area in Santa Rosa home

Sandoval-Garcia arrest

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after police found methamphetamine in his vehicle and residence, according to a press release Wednesday from the Santa Rosa Police Department (SRPD).

Earlier this month, detectives with SRPD’s Narcotics Team opened an investigation into narcotics trafficking with a Sonoma County resident. Some time into the investigation police learned that Francisco Sandoval-Garcia, 32, of Santa Rosa, was allegedly selling large amounts of meth in Santa Rosa.

On Tuesday, July 26 at 5:00 p.m., detectives with the SRPD Narcotics Team detained Sandoval-Garcia after a traffic stop near Mission Boulevard and Highway 12. He was allegedly found to be in possession of over a quarter of a pound of meth, according to police.

After completing the traffic stop, police also served a search warrant at Sandoval-Garcia’s residence on Montecito Boulevard. SRPD detectives made contact with Sandoval-Garcia’s girlfriend and three children, one of which was an infant. Officers searched the residence and found approximately three pounds of meth located in an attached patio.

The attached patio was accessible to the children and was reportedly an area where the children played with their toys. Police say they also found packaging material, cell phones, a scale, and cash. This indicated to officers that drug sales were happening in the residence. Sandoval-Garcia was booked into the Sonoma Jail for narcotics trafficking of methamphetamine and felony child endangerment.