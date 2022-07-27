Candace Cameron Bure says she called JoJo Siwa to ask why she labeled her the 'rudest celebrity' she's ever met: 'We had a great conversation'

Bure and Siwa at the "Fuller House" premiere in 2016. Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic; David Livingston/Getty Images

Candace Cameron Bure said she spoke to JoJo Siwa after the dancer called her the "rudest celebrity."

Bure said they had a "great conversation" and that there is "no drama" between them.

Representatives for Siwa didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

In an Instagram video posted Tuesday, Candace Cameron Bure said she called JoJo Siwa to ask why the singer labeled her the "rudest celebrity" she'd ever met in a TikTok video.

"We had a great conversation," Bure said in the video below. She said she wanted to reach out to Siwa because she was "shocked" when Siwa posted the video labeling her the "rudest celebrity" she'd ever met on Sunday night while playing a viral TikTok game.

Siwa went on to name Zendaya as her celebrity crush, Miley Cyrus as the nicest celebrity, and Elton John as the coolest person she'd ever met.

According to Bure, the pair had only met during a December 2019 appearance together on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," which she said she told Siwa "went really great" in her opinion.

The "Full House" star remembered asking Siwa, "What did I do to you? What did I do?" She said the 19-year-old was reluctant to tell her what happened because her memory was "so silly" and "wasn't a big deal."

According to Bure, Siwa recalled during their phone call that she ran into Bure on the "Fuller House" red carpet as a preteen and that Bure declined to take a picture with her, saying "not right now" and instead taking pictures with others.

Bure said she apologized to Siwa during their recent call and Siwa reportedly told her "you weren't even mean," adding that she understands how chaotic red carpets can be now that she's an adult.

The mother of three said she acknowledged to Siwa that she understood why the memory was negative and admitted, "I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart, I didn't take a picture with you." (Siwa was born in May 2003, so she would have been about 12 when the first season of the "Full House" spinoff initially premiered on Netflix).

Bure said she even asked Siwa to apologize to her mom for the red-carpet blunder "because I know if anyone crosses my kids, mama bear comes out."

The former Hallmark star said she had a "great discussion" with Siwa and assured her followers that things are "all good on the JoJo front."

"I think the lesson that we can learn is to be mindful that no matter how many followers you have, even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage," Bure continued around the 2:50 mark of the video. She said we should keep in mind that "we all influence" people around us.

JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure. TikTok; Paul Archuleta / Contributor / Getty Images

Bure also gave more insight into her conversation with Siwa saying, "We shared our joy for one another."

"I told JoJo how much I've always appreciated her because she has been a good role model because of her positivity," Bure added. She said Siwa told her she's still a "Full House" fan and "watches it to fall asleep" for comfort.

"There's no drama, that's the tea," Bure said before apologizing to anyone who ever felt disappointed after an encounter. She said she loves meeting people and taking pictures but even though she's a public figure, "sometimes you have bad days."

She said we all have bad moments but "that shouldn't define the person and their character if it's a one-time thing." Bure ended the video asking people to "move on" from the incident.

