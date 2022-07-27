Officials warn of Knox County phone scam

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Government is warning residents about a new phone scam targeting local residents.

A county spokesperson said a number of people received phone calls on Wednesday from someone claiming to work for the county’s benefits department. The caller tells the resident that they would like meet in person with them or have someone come to their home to more about the matter.

The scammers have apparently targeted elderly residents and people who do not work for the county government. A county spokesperson reminds residents that the benefits department would not ask someone to meet at their home.

If residents receive such a call, the county requests that the person hang up and call either the Knoxville Police Department at 865-215-4010 or the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 865-215-2443.

