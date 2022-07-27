Upcoming Hulu docuseries examines link between Boston Marathon bombing, Waltham triple-murder

(Left: Dzhokhar Tsarnaev | Right: Deceased: Tamerlan Tsarnaev)

WALTHAM, Mass. — If a 2011 triple-murder in Waltham had been solved, could the Boston Marathon bombing have been prevented?

That’s the question journalist Susan Zalkind seeks to answer in the upcoming Hulu docuseries “The Murders Before the Marathon.”

The series was announced along with the launch of ABC News Studios, a non-fiction arm of ABC News that is producing three feature documentaries and 15 series and specials for ABC, Hulu, Disney+ and National Geographic.

Zalkind has written about the potential connection between marathon bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev and the unsolved murders of Brandon Mess, Raphael Teken and Erik Weissman inside Mess’s apartment in September 2011. Tsarnaev’s friend, Ibragim Todashev, implicated the two of them in the murders before Todashev was shot and killed by the FBI in Florida, according to court records filed months after the bombings.

A premiere date for the three-part series has not yet been announced. It will be directed by Jesse Sweet and executive produced by Story Syndicate, the production house founded by Oscar and Emmy Award-winning filmmakers Dan Cogan and Liz Garbus, Anonymous Content, and Matt Cook.

