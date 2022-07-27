Gas prices fall below $4 a gallon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices locally continue to fall, with Woodmans and Costco advertising $3.99 a gallon on Wednesday.

On Monday, the average price of a gallon of gas in Rockford was $4.67.

According to AAA, that’s a nearly 0.60 cent drop from one month ago, even though prices are still almost $1.50 higher than one year ago.

Experts say prices should keep dropping, but warn that an unexpected hurricane or other production shutdown could change that.

