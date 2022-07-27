ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Gas prices fall below $4 a gallon

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18lBGr_0gvFBjlr00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices locally continue to fall, with Woodmans and Costco advertising $3.99 a gallon on Wednesday.

On Monday, the average price of a gallon of gas in Rockford was $4.67.

According to AAA, that’s a nearly 0.60 cent drop from one month ago, even though prices are still almost $1.50 higher than one year ago.

Experts say prices should keep dropping, but warn that an unexpected hurricane or other production shutdown could change that.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
Traffic
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Rockford, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Advertising#Woodmans#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Costco
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy