ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock VFW honored veterans who served in Korea

By Andrea Payne
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04dSts_0gvFBOQi00

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock VFW hosted an event held by the Korean-American Association to honor those who served in Korea.

The ceremony recognized forgotten Korean war veterans to show appreciation for the sacrifices they made for the nation.

Today, there are about 30,000 American troops serving the country in the Korean Peninsula.

“Honoring the sacrifice of these veterans ensures that their contributions are never forgotten and serve to inspire our youth to answer the call of the trumpet, should the United States ever call on them,” a news release said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Sports
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean#American#Nexstar Media Inc#Everythinglubbock Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy