Lubbock VFW honored veterans who served in Korea

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock VFW hosted an event held by the Korean-American Association to honor those who served in Korea.

The ceremony recognized forgotten Korean war veterans to show appreciation for the sacrifices they made for the nation.

Today, there are about 30,000 American troops serving the country in the Korean Peninsula.

“Honoring the sacrifice of these veterans ensures that their contributions are never forgotten and serve to inspire our youth to answer the call of the trumpet, should the United States ever call on them,” a news release said.

