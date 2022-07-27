KLBK Wednesday PM Weather Update: July 27th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 76°. Winds SE→SW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot! Few evening showers north. High of 99°. Winds SW→SE 15-20 MPH.

A few clouds will hang around the South Plains this evening through the overnight hours. Isolated showers will remain possible in eastern New Mexico and in extreme western Texas, especially along the state line. Winds will shift from the southeast this evening, to the southwest by sunrise on Thursday. Morning lows will settle in the upper 60s to lower 80s, with coolest temps remaining in eastern New Mexico.

As a cold front moves into the Texas Panhandle on Thursday and Friday, it will begin to stall out. It looks like the frontal boundary will remain to the north of the South Plains, resulting in drier and warmer conditions across the KLBK forecast area. Highs will continue to range from 90-105 degrees both days, with the ‘coldest’ of the two days being Friday. A partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky is expected each day. Isolated showers and storms will be possible across the northern South Plains, especially to the north of the Highway 70 corridor. No widespread meaningful rainfall is expected, but some isolated rain totals between 0.25″-0.50″ will be possible. Winds will be breezy both days, with sustained speeds mainly out of the south around 15-20 MPH. Morning lows will also remain above average, bottoming out anywhere from the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Saturday will be a typical late July day. High temperatures will warm anywhere from 88-98 degrees across the region under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the south around 12-18 MPH! We should remain completely dry across the region, but an isolated shower or two cannot be completely ruled out. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be dry with a few clouds, as temperatures fall into the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Extended Forecast:

The warm and dry trend continues for our extended forecast. Highs will peak anywhere from 95-105 degrees Sunday through Wednesday under a mostly sunny sky, with winds remaining breezy out of the south. Gusts as high as 25-30 MPH will be possible each day. Morning lows will remain relatively warm, only dropping into the upper 60s to lower 80s. As we look even further ahead, the dry and hot trend appears to continue! Drought conditions will only continue to worsen across the region, so please remember to avoid any outdoor burning, and activities that could result in a spark.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: July 27th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, July 27th:

Sunrise: 6:56 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:51 PM CDT

Average High: 94°

Record High: 106° (1995)

Average Low: 69°

Record Low: 57° (1933)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

