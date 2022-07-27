Ford 2Q profit up 19%, sees stronger year despite inflation

techxplore.com
SiteOne Landscape Supply: Q2 Earnings Insights
SiteOne Landscape Supply SITE reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SiteOne Landscape Supply beat estimated earnings by 0.99%, reporting an EPS of $3.07 versus an estimate of $3.04. Revenue was up $133.00 million from...
BorgWarner: Q2 Earnings Insights
BorgWarner BWA reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BorgWarner beat estimated earnings by 23.53%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $0.85. Revenue was up $1.00 million from the same period last...
Horizon Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Horizon Therapeutics HZNP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Horizon Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 20.74%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $1.35. Revenue was up $43.86 million from the same...
Recap: Under Armour Q2 Earnings
Under Armour UAA reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Under Armour missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.04. Revenue was down $3.00 million from the same...
Recap: Daqo New Energy Q2 Earnings
Daqo New Energy DQ reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Daqo New Energy beat estimated earnings by 33.44%, reporting an EPS of $8.18 versus an estimate of $6.13. Revenue was up $802.63 million from...
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Recap: ALLETE Q2 Earnings
ALLETE ALE reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ALLETE beat estimated earnings by 6.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.63. Revenue was up $37.50 million from the same period last...
Editas Medicine: Q2 Earnings Insights
Editas Medicine EDIT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Editas Medicine beat estimated earnings by 4.88%, reporting an EPS of $-0.78 versus an estimate of $-0.82. Revenue was up $5.98 million from the same...
Recap: DISH Network Q2 Earnings
DISH Network DISH reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. DISH Network beat estimated earnings by 28.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.64. Revenue was down $277.00 million from the same...
Business Insider
Canadian TD Bank's move for Cowen underscores desire for a bigger piece of the investment-banking pie
Today's big story on Wall Street looks at Toronto-Dominion Bank's $1.3 billion purchase of Cowen. The deal highlights the Canadian lender's ambitions to grow its presence in the US.
Playmaker Capital Inc. Accelerates Its Push Into Mexican and Us Hispanic Sports Markets With Acquisition of Sports Media Publisher JuanFutbol
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Playmaker Capital Inc. (TSXV: PMKR) (“Playmaker”), the digital sports media company that delivers authentic content experiences through its portfolio of sports media and technology brands, announced today that it has acquired 100% of the digital assets of underdog dba JuanFutbol (“JuanFutbol”), operator of an assortment of widely popular social media and digital channels as well as leading sports-focused web properties from Soccerly SAPI de C.V., to accelerate Playmaker’s growth in key Mexican and US Hispanic markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005250/en/ Playmaker Capital Inc. Acquires JuanFutbol (Graphic: Business Wire)
MLS・
Inflation weighs on back-to-school buying for many families
NEW YORK (AP) — To understand the impact of surging inflation on this year’s back-to-school spending, look no further than children’s rain boots with motifs like frogs and ladybugs made by Washington Shoe Co. Spending held steady for these evergreen items even after the Kent, Washington-based business...
UK service sector growth hits 17-month low; as economy ‘heads for stagflation’ – business live
NIESR predicts the UK will enter a recession this quarter, while CPI inflation heads to 11%
