Ford 2Q profit up 19%, sees stronger year despite inflation

Playmaker Capital Inc. (TSXV: PMKR) ("Playmaker"), the digital sports media company that delivers authentic content experiences through its portfolio of sports media and technology brands, announced today that it has acquired 100% of the digital assets of underdog dba JuanFutbol ("JuanFutbol"), operator of an assortment of widely popular social media and digital channels as well as leading sports-focused web properties from Soccerly SAPI de C.V., to accelerate Playmaker's growth in key Mexican and US Hispanic markets.

