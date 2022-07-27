ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Marries Ryan Scott Anderson Amid Prison Sentence

By Tionah Lee‍
ETOnline.com
 3 days ago
Belkis Vasquez Garcia
2d ago

I don't think, she should had gone to prison since her circumstance are very serious her mother, shaved her hair, she was taken unneeded, medication the her mother was giving her, I blame all those that crossed paths with DEE DEE her mother, I heard Gypsy said even will in prison she feels free, Now set her Free, this young woman payed for her actions, #Free Gypsy Rose #

Reply(4)
129
Rose 1
2d ago

So many failed her. If they were looking into her life more closely then all of this could have been stopped. She should have never been serving one day of a prison sentence. Ten years is long enough and for anyone to say otherwise has no heart.

Reply
92
Heather Dominy
2d ago

yet the system fails her again. she has been manipulated her whole life by those who were supposed to protect and provide for her. a marriage is just another sentence for someone else to manipulate and control especially one resulting from a prison pen pal program. like come on this lady needs intensive therapy not a jail cell with a side of marriage 🙄

Reply
54
 

