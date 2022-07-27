Gypsy Rose Blanchard Marries Ryan Scott Anderson Amid Prison Sentence

I don't think, she should had gone to prison since her circumstance are very serious her mother, shaved her hair, she was taken unneeded, medication the her mother was giving her, I blame all those that crossed paths with DEE DEE her mother, I heard Gypsy said even will in prison she feels free, Now set her Free, this young woman payed for her actions, #Free Gypsy Rose #
So many failed her. If they were looking into her life more closely then all of this could have been stopped. She should have never been serving one day of a prison sentence. Ten years is long enough and for anyone to say otherwise has no heart.
yet the system fails her again. she has been manipulated her whole life by those who were supposed to protect and provide for her. a marriage is just another sentence for someone else to manipulate and control especially one resulting from a prison pen pal program. like come on this lady needs intensive therapy not a jail cell with a side of marriage 🙄
