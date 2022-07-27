Clark County offices closed Monday for fallen deputy’s funeral

Deputy Matthew Yates (Clark County Sheriff's Office)

CLARK COUNTY — Clark County offices and departments will be closed Monday to allow county employees to attend the funeral of a deputy who was shot and killed this week.

Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates, 41, died in the line of duty Sunday. He was responding to a call at Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park when he was shot. He was flown to Miami Valley Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Yates’ funeral is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 1 at noon at First Christian Church on Middle Urbana Road in Springfield. A visitation will be held at the church Sunday, July 31, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The closure impacts Clark County offices and departments inside the Clark County Common Pleas Court, Clark County Municipal Court, Clark County Juvenile Court, A.B. Graham Building, Clark County Dog Shelter, Clark County Solid Waste District campus, the Department of Job and Family Services campus and the Springview Government Center campus, a county spokesperson confirmed.

