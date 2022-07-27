ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek Township, PA

Two injured after head-on collision in Millcreek

By Bill Palmer
 3 days ago

Two people are injured following a head-on crash in Millcreek Township.

The accident happened around 11 a.m. on July 27 near West Ridge Road and Country Lane.

When crews from the West Ridge Fire Department arrived on the scene, they found both vehicles with heavy damage.

Two patients were transported to a nearby hospital.

West Ridge Road was closed for about an hour as crews worked to clear the road.

Millcreek Police are investigating. There are no other details available at this time.

