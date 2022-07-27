ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noura Jackson arrested on drug charges in KY

By David Royer
 3 days ago
Noura Jackson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Noura Jackson, who spent years behind bars in a notorious Memphis murder case, has been arrested on drug possession charges in Kentucky, law enforcement in the town of Cadiz confirms.

According to Cadiz police, officers were at a Cracker Barrel investigating a report of a suspicious person when they found Jackson removing items from her car.

Police say they found cocaine, marijuana and prescription medicine. Jackson admitted they were all hers.

Jackson was released in 2016 after spending almost a decade in prison for the stabbing death of her mother in Memphis back in 2005. She was 18 at the time.

Her murder conviction was later overturned due to prosecutorial misconduct during the trial. Jackson entered an Alford plea to a charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Alfred Mims
3d ago

well I guess being locked up didn't work for her and I don't know how much of the drugs she had but she should get time for that. but she will probably get out of that.

