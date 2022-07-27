Helleloid dominant as Mitchell outlasts RC Post 320

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Jake Helleloid allowed just two hits on Wednesday as Mitchell picked up the 4-1 win over Rapid City Post 320.

BRACKET

Mitchell joins Brookings as the two teams in the winner’s bracket. Post 18 will play at 8 p.m. central time on Thursday.

Rapid City Post 320 now falls to the loser’s bracket. They’ll play in an elimination game on Thursday at 1 p.m.

RECAP

Post 320 had a strong start on Wednesday as their leadoff hitter, Gavyn Dansby would triple to right centerfield. Lane Darrow would groundout on the next pitch, scoring Dansby and giving Rapid City a 1-0 lead.

However, Post 320 would only have one more hit over the final six innings.

Jake Helleloid threw for Mitchell and he gave up a couple runners early on via a walk and single, but then he would settle in.

Helleloid got a flyout in the third to end the inning, it seemed as routine as many outs, but that was the start of the run for the right-hander.

He retired the next 12 batters in a row and he could’ve gone for 13, but he was taken out with two outs in the seventh. Peyton Mandel would get the final out as the two combined to retire the final 13 batters of the game in order.

Offensively, Mitchell tied the game on an error in the second inning. They’d grab the lead for good in the third, thanks to a two RBI single from Jace Larson.

Joe VanOverschelde would reach via an error in the fifth inning, allowing Helleloid to score. That run gave Post 18 some insurance as they grabbed a 4-1 lead.

As we know, Helleloid and Mandel would get the final 13 batters in order to send Mitchell past Post 320, 4-1.

Dylan Soulek and Jake Helleloid led the way for Mitchell offensively as they each added two hits.

Mitchell will meet the winner of Rapid City Post 22 and Harrisburg at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 28.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.