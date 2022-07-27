Daniel Thomas Edwards 1949-2022

On Thursday, July 7, 2022, Daniel Thomas Edwards passed away at the age of 72 at his home in Cambria, California, surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with Parkinson’s and dementia.

Dan was born on July 26, 1949, in Long Beach, California, to Orville and Letitia Edwards. Dan was a skilled carpenter and general contractor who took great pride in his trade.

Dan had a passion for surfing, and enjoyed fishing, camping, watching football, walks on the beach, and spending time with family. He loved barbecuing for family and friends and was very proud of his home and yard. He had a great sense of humor and was a great conversationalist.

Dan was preceded in death by his mother Letitia, father Orville, and sister-in-law Laura. He is survived by his wife Angela, his brother Barry, his children Jeff and Jennifer, son-in-law Chris, his stepchildren Monica, Bart, and Gino, and his grandchildren Ciera, Dylan, Daniel, Andrew, and his great-grandsons Mykah, Isaiah and Jackson.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 1:00 pm at San Simeon Cove. The family will barbecue Dan’s favorite tri-tip and make his special Chicken George beans. Please BYOB, a side dish, chairs, and stories to share as we say goodbye to Daniel T for Trouble.