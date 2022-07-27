ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria, CA

Daniel Thomas Edwards 1949-2022

By Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kuLQ4_0gvEzZbq00

On Thursday, July 7, 2022, Daniel Thomas Edwards passed away at the age of 72 at his home in Cambria, California, surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with Parkinson’s and dementia.

Dan was born on July 26, 1949, in Long Beach, California, to Orville and Letitia Edwards. Dan was a skilled carpenter and general contractor who took great pride in his trade.

Dan had a passion for surfing, and enjoyed fishing, camping, watching football, walks on the beach, and spending time with family. He loved barbecuing for family and friends and was very proud of his home and yard. He had a great sense of humor and was a great conversationalist.

Dan was preceded in death by his mother Letitia, father Orville, and sister-in-law Laura. He is survived by his wife Angela, his brother Barry, his children Jeff and Jennifer, son-in-law Chris, his stepchildren Monica, Bart, and Gino, and his grandchildren Ciera, Dylan, Daniel, Andrew, and his great-grandsons Mykah, Isaiah and Jackson.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 1:00 pm at San Simeon Cove. The family will barbecue Dan’s favorite tri-tip and make his special Chicken George beans. Please BYOB, a side dish, chairs, and stories to share as we say goodbye to Daniel T for Trouble.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Simeon, CA
State
California State
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Obituaries
City
Cambria, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daniel Thomas#Barbecue#Dylan Daniel Andrew
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Surfing
The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
792K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1889 • The Paso Robles Press is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Paso Robles wine country and home of the California Mid-State Fair. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://pasoroblespress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy