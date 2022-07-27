Cimpress: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) _ Cimpress plc (CMPR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $30.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dundalk County Louth, Ireland-based company said it had a loss of $1.17.

The marketing materials maker posted revenue of $722.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $54.3 million, or $2.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.89 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMPR