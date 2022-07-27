ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William Police hosting back-to-school drive in Manassas

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago
Prince William County Police file photo (WDVM)

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As students in Prince William County get ready to return to the classroom, the police department is helping provide much-needed supplies.

The Prince William County Police Department is hosting a back-to-school supply drive, and is asking people to donate if possible. The drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, at the Walmart located at 8386 Sudley Road in Manassas.

Needed items include backpacks, pens, pencils, dry erase markers, glue sticks, pencil boxes and hand sanitizer.

