ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans WR Treylon Burks impresses on Day 1 of training camp

By Kayla Anderson
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wDS1i_0gvEuKDs00

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans were back at St. Thomas Sports Park for the first day of training camp and all eyes were on rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks.

The Titans first-round pick did not participate in mandatory minicamp back in June and while the team never confirmed any specific reason, Burks admitted to having asthma.

Burks appeared to be out of shape two months ago but he looked completely different on Wednesday.

“I feel a lot different, a lot healthier,” said Burks.

When asked about how much weight he’s lost since rookie minicamp, he said five or six pounds, although it appears to be more. Burks also admitted that he could’ve made a better impression from the start.

“That’s just being accountable. I should have taken a better attack on that. But now that I am, you can tell a big difference,” added Burks.

Burks has been focusing more on conditioning and eating healthier. And when it comes to his asthma, it feels more under control.

“I just keep conditioning until I don’t feel it anymore,” said Burks. “I take my inhaler before practice and after practice, staying on top of everything.”

It’s still early, but being available is paying off. Burks is already building chemistry with quarterback Ryan Tannehill, making a spectacular diving catch from him in the end zone during 7-on-7 drills.

“I went and made a play for Ryan [Tannehill] just to kind of gain that respect and let him know I am always going to be there when he needs something,” said Burks.

Tannehill has made it clear in many interviews that throws the most to players he trusts, and Burks has started off on the right foot in camp.

“Making plays like that does a lot for building confidence from a quarterback like myself,” Tannehill said. “Knowing what you’re going to over there. If he wins consistently and makes plays like that, it gives you a lot of confidence to go his direction.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN News 2

Titans rookie continue to shine at camp

Only five days into Training Camp the Titans rookie class is passing the eye test. The last couple of years the Titans have struggled to get their first round picks on the field, but this year receiver Treylon Burks is not just on the field he is stacking good practices. Monday Burks scored two more […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

ETSU Athletic Director Scott Carter resigns

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Scott Carter, who had been the Director of Intercollegiate Athletics at East Tennessee State University (ETSU) since August 2017, resigned on Monday. The decision is effective immediately, according to a news release from the university. During Carter’s tenure at ETSU, student-athletes won several championships, including three SoCon Commissioner’s Cups, ETSU […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Football
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Diving#St Thomas#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRN News 2

ETSU announces plan to terminate Women’s Basketball Coach Simon Harris following Title IX allegations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) announced plans to fire Women’s Basketball Head Coach Simon Harris after one season following complaints by two players that he enacted an invalid team rule and then disciplined them without verifying the accusations. Through an investigation, ETSU also found NCAA rules violations that “led to […]
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

38K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy