Titans WR Treylon Burks impresses on Day 1 of training camp

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans were back at St. Thomas Sports Park for the first day of training camp and all eyes were on rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks.

The Titans first-round pick did not participate in mandatory minicamp back in June and while the team never confirmed any specific reason, Burks admitted to having asthma.

Burks appeared to be out of shape two months ago but he looked completely different on Wednesday.

“I feel a lot different, a lot healthier,” said Burks.

When asked about how much weight he’s lost since rookie minicamp, he said five or six pounds, although it appears to be more. Burks also admitted that he could’ve made a better impression from the start.

“That’s just being accountable. I should have taken a better attack on that. But now that I am, you can tell a big difference,” added Burks.

Burks has been focusing more on conditioning and eating healthier. And when it comes to his asthma, it feels more under control.

“I just keep conditioning until I don’t feel it anymore,” said Burks. “I take my inhaler before practice and after practice, staying on top of everything.”

It’s still early, but being available is paying off. Burks is already building chemistry with quarterback Ryan Tannehill, making a spectacular diving catch from him in the end zone during 7-on-7 drills.

“I went and made a play for Ryan [Tannehill] just to kind of gain that respect and let him know I am always going to be there when he needs something,” said Burks.

Tannehill has made it clear in many interviews that throws the most to players he trusts, and Burks has started off on the right foot in camp.

“Making plays like that does a lot for building confidence from a quarterback like myself,” Tannehill said. “Knowing what you’re going to over there. If he wins consistently and makes plays like that, it gives you a lot of confidence to go his direction.”

