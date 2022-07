CAMBRIDGE — Six residents of Cambridge have submitted to appear on the ballot to fill the unexpired term of Cambridge mayor for a special election to be held Tuesday, Aug. 23.

The six candidates who will appear on the ballot are Laurel E. Atkiss, LaShon M. Banks-Foster, Addie C. Eckardt, Robert S. Larimer, Steve W. Rideout and Lee L. Travers III.