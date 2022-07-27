ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Woman charged with capital murder of 2-year-old found unresponsive in tub

By Jess Grotjahn
 3 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville woman has been charged with capital murder in connection with the death of her 2-year-old daughter.

Huntsville Police were called to an apartment on Sugar Mill Circle for a welfare check and spoke with Laccuina Braithwaite, 25, on Wednesday.

When they went into the home, officers found a child floating unresponsive in the bathtub and immediately began CPR.

HEMSI emergency crews took the child to Huntsville Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Laccuina Lanashia Braithwaite
(Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

Braithwaite tried to run from officers but was caught by police on Huntsville City Schools property near Challenger School.

Braithwaite was booked into the Madison County Jail with no bond set.

