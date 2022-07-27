Woman charged with capital murder of 2-year-old found unresponsive in tub
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville woman has been charged with capital murder in connection with the death of her 2-year-old daughter.
Huntsville Police were called to an apartment on Sugar Mill Circle for a welfare check and spoke with Laccuina Braithwaite, 25, on Wednesday.
When they went into the home, officers found a child floating unresponsive in the bathtub and immediately began CPR.
HEMSI emergency crews took the child to Huntsville Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Braithwaite tried to run from officers but was caught by police on Huntsville City Schools property near Challenger School.
Braithwaite was booked into the Madison County Jail with no bond set.
