Beautification efforts underway in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A partnership between the City of Greenfield and the non-profit Greening Greenfield has brightened up city hall with native plants.

In an effort to increase the native habitat for pollinators and birds, two non-native invasive shrubs have been replaced outside of city hall.

Mayor Roxann Wedegartner told 22news she’s wanted to improve the landscape of the building for a while now. “I appreciate the fact that they provide beauty and they provide in the case of the pollinator plants, stuff to take care of the bees and butterflies and all the other important insects that need pollinating,” said Wedegartner.

According to Greening Greenfield, non-native plants don’t provide the right food to native insects and birds. These new replacements will be better for pollination.

In addition to city hall, non-native species have also been replaced at the Senior Center in Greenfield and there are plans to bring new soil to these areas in the fall.

Greening Greenfield is looking for other places in the city to add beauty and pollinators in the future.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.