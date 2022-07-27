ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

South Dakota State releases women's basketball non-conference schedule

By Matt Zimmer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
South Dakota State announced its full non-conference schedule on Wednesday, consisting of five home games, a trip to the Bahamas and the previously announced showdown with powerhouse South Carolina at the Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

After hosting Division II Southwest Minnesota State in an exhibition on Nov. 2, the Jacks open the season with three straight at home, taking on Creighton (Nov. 7), Lehigh (Nov. 11) and Mississippi State (Nov. 14). The latter is a significant get, as the Bulldogs, while coming off a mediocre season, made five straight NCAA tournaments from 2015-19 and were national runners-up in 2017 and 2018.

From there they go to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, Nov. 19-21, where the field includes Gonzaga, Louisville, Marquette, Rutgers, Tennessee, Texas and UCLA.

The Jacks are then at Washington State, at Montana State, home against Northern Iowa, at Kansas State and home against Tennessee-Martin, before taking on the Gamecocks in Sioux Falls on Dec. 15.

The Summit League schedule will be announced at a later date.

South Dakota State Jackrabbits women’s basketball schedule 2022-23

Nov. 2 SMSU (exhibition)

Nov. 7 CREIGHTON

Nov. 11 LEHIGH

Nov. 14 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Nov. 19-21 at Battle 4 Atlantis

Nov. 28 at Washington State

Nov. 30 at Montana State

Dec. 3 NORTHERN IOWA

Dec. 10 at Kansas State

Dec. 12 UT-MARTIN

Dec. 15 vs. South Carolina (Sanford Pentagon)

