ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Hertel and Brown sign removed as court case continues

By Fontaine Glenn
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sXW2w_0gvEopmx00

Attorneys continue to negotiate the Hertel and Brown company’s mail and medical fraud case while locations in Erie are being closed.

The Hertel and Brown Physical and Aquatic Therapy sign is no long hanging in the 8270 Peach St. plaza as it was taken down on July 27.

Dan Schaaf, one of the owners of the plaza, confirmed to JET 24 Action News that Hertel and Brown have moved out.

Only one location remains open at the West Erie Plaza, according to the Hertel and Brown website.

Comments / 3

Marie E.
3d ago

Still want to know in time, how all us customers will be reimbursed our hundreds a month in "inflated co-pays" due to their billing practices. They took this money from people who weren't able to even work at the time and came in 3 times a week! $$$$

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Erie, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#Wfxp#Attorneys#Aquatic Therapy#Court Case
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
YourErie

YourErie

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy