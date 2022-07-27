Hertel and Brown sign removed as court case continues

Attorneys continue to negotiate the Hertel and Brown company’s mail and medical fraud case while locations in Erie are being closed.

The Hertel and Brown Physical and Aquatic Therapy sign is no long hanging in the 8270 Peach St. plaza as it was taken down on July 27.

Dan Schaaf, one of the owners of the plaza, confirmed to JET 24 Action News that Hertel and Brown have moved out.

Only one location remains open at the West Erie Plaza, according to the Hertel and Brown website.