GRANT CO., Wash. – A crash will keep State Route 281 in Grant County closed until 4 p.m.

The highway is closed at Road 1-NW and Road-2 NW.

The Sheriff’s Office says several vehicles are involved.

Drivers are encouraged to take a different route.

