Volusia Chair Brower demands probe of proposed I-95/Pioneer Trail interchange project

NEW SMYRNA BEACH — Volusia County Chair Jeff Brower on Wednesday urged state officials to investigate the Florida Department of Transportation's decision to waive environmental concerns regarding the controversial proposed Interstate 95/Pioneer Trail Interchange project .

"I'm today requesting a formal inquiry into the categorical exclusion issued on Jan. 27, 2021, by the Florida Department of Transportation," said Brower at a press conference held at the entrance to the Doris Leeper Spruce Creek Preserve just east of the proposed interchange.

A categorical exclusion is a statement declaring that a proposed development would have minimal impact to the environment.

A number of residents in the Pioneer Trail area, as well as environmental activists from throughout Volusia County, have voiced their opposition to the proposed interchange because of its proximity to both the Doris Leeper Preserve, a natural wildlife habitat, as well as Spruce Creek, which winds through the area.

Other residents welcome the interchange as a way of easing some of the area's traffic woes.

While the proposed interchange would not be directly over the creek, Brower said the location is within the creek's watershed area which could be significantly harmed by the project and the additional real estate developments that it could attract.

Builders adding thousands of homes around Spruce Creek

The area on both sides of I-95 along Pioneer Trail has seen tremendous growth in recent years, including the development of the fast-growing Coastal Woods community to the east and the new Woodhaven community to the west. Those communities, along with other developments in the area including Venetian Bay have added thousands of homes, with even more on the way.

The two-lane Pioneer Trail includes a bridge over I-95, but residents in the area must drive either north to the interchange at Taylor Road/Dunlawton Avenue in Port Orange or south to State Road 44 in New Smyrna Beach to access the interstate.

"The public by vast majority has told me they're not for this project," said Brower. "Basically (the exclusion) says 'nothing to worry about here. Go about your business.'"

Brower said FDOT's exclusion was also "issued in direct violation of the opinion rendered in this case by District Judge Paul Byron of the Middle District of Florida ... that the construction of a highway interchange cannot avoid full environmental review under the NEPA, the National Environmental Protection Act, through a designation of a categorical exclusion."

"All of this land that you see around here are the watersheds, the wetlands, that filter the water before it gets (to Spruce Creek)," Brower said. "If we develop all of this area, that just gets worse," he said referring to the degradation of the area's environmentally-sensitive wetlands. "The exclusion says that the main goal of this interstate (interchange) is to promote development, exactly the opposite of what the NEPA says should be done here ... Most citizens of Volusia County that I hear from want this land to be preserved."

Daytona Beach resident Kat Paro, a member of a citizens group called the Save Don't Pave Spruce Creek Coalition, said she was "very pleased that Chairman Brower came out today and spoke in support of taking a better look and slowing this (interchange project) down. We would like to see it stopped. I feel that there's a good possibility (it will) although there's been an awful push back over the years to keep this project alive."

Mary Ann White is a longtime Volusia County resident who used to live next to the Doris Leeper Preserve in New Smyrna Beach before moving to the beachside. ""We know it's an irreplaceable place. You can't mitigate (the environmental impacts to) this property with something else," she said of the preserve when asked why she decided to attend Brower's press conference. "This was considered the crown jewel of Volusia County. It's a habitat for snook and tarpon and other fish."

Resident: Traffic in nearby Port Orange is 'a hot mess'

But others support the interchange, citing concerns about increased traffic.

Port Orange resident Chris Scavuzzo moved to Woodhaven in June of last year along with his wife and two children. He didn't attend Brower's press conference because said he supports the I-95/Pioneer Trail Interchange project because of the increasingly worsening traffic congestion, particularly on the roads surrounding the existing I-95/Dunlawton/Taylor Road interchange.

"We need something. It's a hot mess," he said of the traffic. "It doesn't matter what day of the week. I've been stuck at that light at Williamson (Boulevard) and Taylor (Road) for several cycles. I'm totally for protecting the creek and environment, but I-95 already runs through the area. I'd rather see some (traffic congestion) relief."

Mori Hosseini, the chairman of ICI Homes, said, "I don't know what Chairman Brower is talking about by saying the interchange would encourage development. The development has already occurred and we and other developers already have approvals to build additional houses. Woodhaven is already home to hundreds of families who need that interchange to help alleviate traffic congestion and provide another needed hurricane evacuation route."

