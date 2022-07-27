Consultants on how Springfield can fight homelessness: Basic needs, affordable housing, less stigma

Springfield City Hall must soon decide how to allocate millions of federal funds to tackle housing insecurity in the city. To receive guidance on how to spend those resources, city councilmembers looked to a recent study on how Springfield residents experiencing homelessness want to be helped.

The city will soon receive $5 million from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and $7 million from the American Rescue Plan Act set aside to address those experiencing homelessness.

Conducted by consultants hired by the Community Partnership of the Ozarks, suggestions for the funds include an awareness campaign to destigmatize those experiencing homelessness and an increased access to basic needs like showers and storage.

The stated goal of the study was to transmit the opinions of those experiencing homelessness to policymakers and allow those opinions to impact policy decisions.

The contractors conducted the study between May and July with 16 focus groups, totaling 182 participants who were experiencing homelessness. Participants largely included single adults but also families at Springfield shelters and some youth receiving services.

Basic Needs

The desire for basic needs was a consistent theme during all of the focus groups, according to the consultants. This included regular access to showers, laundry, bathrooms and storage. Without these basics, it becomes increasingly difficult for someone experiencing homelessness to get the opportunity to change their situation.

"If they're able to get a job interview, they show up with everything on their backs, with dirty clothing and unshowered. How do they stand a chance in this situation. They said 'who would employ us when we show up like this?'" said lead consultant Julie MacFarland.

Without any storage, those experiencing homelessness often must carry everything they own — which leads to the frequent theft of their belongings, including identifying documents that are needed to get a job or rent an apartment.

One policy recommendation made by the consultants is for the city or a local service provider to operate small public storage where those experiencing homelessness can safely keep their belongings.

"Start with small lockers in one area, have 10 lockers in another area and rapidly spread these around the community so people can go and access their stuff when they need their stuff. They don't have to carry it around constantly, which hinders them to meet their employment and our housing goals," MacFarland said.

The consultants also suggested current shelters and service providers expand their daytime operation — giving unhoused individuals access to wireless internet and safety during the day as well as night.

"They need to be able to charge their phones. Their phone is the thing that most people can use to get access to most stuff these days whether it's a housing application or an employment application, and people just don't have a place to go to regularly charge or access Wi-Fi or get their mail," MacFarland added.

Community Stigma

Another one of the consultants suggested the city conduct an awareness campaign educating Springfield on the "stigma and need" of those experiencing homelessness in the city.

"Unfortunately, when someone is experiencing homelessness, there's a negative stigma that kind of goes with that housing situation," said consultant Maseta Dorley. "That prevents them or serves as a barrier to access services or sometimes being in shared spaces."

In many cases, panel participants pointed to stigma of those experiencing homelessness in southwest Missouri as a primary factor keeping them from improving their situation.

Another suggestion from consultants was to provide more incentives that require landlords to provide more affordable housing units and to open their doors to tenants with a history of experiencing homelessness or an eviction.

"We've heard during the focus group at times that if someone may have an eviction, whether it was recent or even 30 years ago, that ... they're not allowed to apply for housing, or there is a huge barrier in gaining housing. Having these incentives, whether it's through a retention bonus or risk mitigation funds, would help," Dorley said.

Cost of Housing

During questioning from members of Springfield's city council, Councilman Abe McGull suggested the city should create "empowerment centers" where Springfieldians experiencing homelessness can acquire "basic life skills."

"Because what causes a lot of people's homelessness, some have bad luck or circumstances, but there's a lot of people who can't, you know, balance a checkbook or can even understand how to apply for a job," McGull said.

MacFarland admitted there are some skills-based needs among those experiencing homelessness, especially among older individuals or those who have experienced homelessness for a long time who may need help with technology, but that she and McGull likely had "slightly different perspective around causes of homelessness."

Instead of of a focus on life-skills, MacFarland pointed back to the need for basic resources.

"The cause ... is not meeting housing costs, and people just not being able to pay for rent and ending up in the situation and sometimes getting stuck in this situation for a long period of time and falling further and further behind," she said.

According to their study, one-third of Springfield households are living at or below 150 percent of the poverty line. More than 12,500 Springfield households pay more than half of their income on rent, they said.

"If you're paying more than half of your income for your rent, or your mortgage, your housing costs — an injury, someone getting sick, a reduction in hours, a change in how your work is structured" puts a person into the possibility of entering into the homeless system, said Chris Andrews, another member of the consultant team.

In summation of their presentation, MacFarland said it was "essential" that city council and other policymakers have those experiencing homelessness "at the table at every stage" of the process.

"People with lived experience really need to ... be embedded within the work to make that long term strategy. A one-time focus group was great to get input but people said 'we haven't been asked before' and 'we would really like to be more involved.' Figure out a way to do that and to compensate these people as experts has proven in many communities to have to lead to more effective results."

