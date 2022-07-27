Kenosha Lifestyle & Retirement Expo Helps Locals Navigate Life After 55

dailybadgerbulletin.com
5 great burger places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Another popular grocery store closing in Illinois this month after 50 yearsKristen WaltersIllinois State
Five places in Wisconsin that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensWisconsin State
Letter to the editor: Ohio State students from Highland Park speak on tragedy, impact on their homeThe LanternHighland Park, IL
My Brother is a Survivor of The Highland Park 4th of July ShootingJordan MendiolaHighland Park, IL
Combine crunching at the fair – West of the I
Note: The Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.com sponsor. — DH Chances are sometime on TV or in person you’ve seen the spectacle of organized cars smashing together known as demolition derby. But put a fair in an area where there’s still some agriculture going on, like Kenosha...
Racine beach swim season to end Aug 28
RACINE — North Beach, 100 Kewaunee St., and Zoo Beach, just north of North Beach, will not be lifeguarded in the upcoming weeks as this year’s swim season closes out. North Beach will continue to have lifeguards on duty from 10 am to 6 pm every day through Aug. 28. Zoo Beach has a shorter swim season, with lifeguards on duty from 10 am to 6 pm every day through Aug. 14.
Village soon to get its daily fix of organic coffee, fresh homemade fare with popular neighborhood café | Local News
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The village is a step closer to getting its daily fix of organic coffee and fresh homemade fare. The Plan Commission following a public hearing Monday night unanimously approved the conditional use permit and site operating plans for the Daily Dose Café, which is currently in business in Kenosha at 6010 40th Ave.
Wisconsin Behavioral Health Providers receive telehealth grants over $2.5 million from DHS, Evers
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), in conjunction with Governor Evers, has recently awarded more than $2.5 million dollars to 27 providers for community behavioral health services across the state of Wisconsin. This initiative is taking place in counties around the state including both Racine and Kenosha. The finances that have been awarded will provide access to mental health and substance use treatment and recovery support via telehealth medicine. Those receiving grants include health care systems, counseling practices, and wellness centers.
National Night Out is back on Aug. 2 – and bigger
RACINE – National Night Out (NNO), an annual event designed to bring neighbors and neighborhoods together, is back and growing. This year’s NNO – the 31st for Racine – is Tuesday, Aug. 2. Racine Neighborhood Watch, a local nonprofit that coordinates National Night Out with the...
School year preparation: 5 tips from teachers
Summer vacation will come soon to an end. Before we know it, the school year will be well underway. Students will be hitting the books, preparing for exams, and grinding through the school year. However, prior to classes starting, it is essential for parents/guardians and students to prepare for the year ahead.
$17.4 million sale of multihousing community in Milwaukee
JLL closed the $17.4 million sale of Freshwater Apartments, a 76-unit, mixed-use apartment building in the Harbor District of Milwaukee. JLL Capital Markets announced that it has closed the $17.4 million sale of Freshwater Apartments, a 76-unit, mixed-use apartment building in the Harbor District on the eastern edge of Walker’s Point in downtown Milwaukee.
Felix Gallo Obituary (1924 – 2022) – Kenosha, WI
Felix Gallo, Jr., 97 years old, of Kenosha, WI passed away peacefully Monday, August 1, 2022, at The Addison of Pleasant Prairie. He was born September 6, 1924, in Kenosha, WI, the son of the late Felice and Tommasina (Torcaso) Gallo. Felix bravely defended freedom as he served his country in WWII from 1943 to 1945. On May 12, 1956, he married his “best girl” Florence Barth at Holy Name Catholic Church in Racine, WI. Felix spent 40 years as an inspector at American Motors Corporation and Chrysler Corporation. A lifelong Catholic who grew up playing ball in the fields behind Holy Rosary Church, he volunteered his time to the church upon retirement.
Kenosha Unified School District offers a free breakfast and lunch program for 2022-23 year | Local News
Kenosha Unified School District has announced it will again offer a free breakfast and lunch program for the 2022-2023 school year. All students enrolled at a Community Eligibility Provision school may participate in the School Breakfast Program and National School Lunch Program free of charge. No application is necessary. Kenosha...
Milwaukee 14-year-old Menomonee Park drowning, teen rescued brother
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. – The family of Aries Jones, 14, of Milwaukee says he died a hero, drowning after rescuing his younger brother from the water at Menomonee Park. Jones was remembered Tuesday, Aug. 2 for his kindness, love for all and most of all, his helpful spirit, evident up to his very last moments.
Michael Vandenhouten Obituary (2022) – Green Bay, WI
Feb 3, 1994 – July 30, 2022. MILWAUKEE – Michael J. Vandenhouten, 28, Milwaukee, formerly of Green Bay, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 30, 2022. He was born on February 3, 1994, in Madison to Peter and Katherine (Buss) Vandenhouten. He was a 2012, graduate of Notre Dame Academy. Michael then attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison receiving a degree in business. He worked in the sales field, previously with Imperial Supplies and most recently with Sciton.
Crowd marches for peace in Racine | Local News
RACINE — A crowd of 35 marched down Martin Luther King Drive Saturday for the Unity Pledge March, a march calling to end violence in the city of Racine organized by a parent leadership group. The head organizers for the March were Elaine De La Cruz and Leanna Johnson,...
Racine’s Norah Roberts gets hot, stays hot in rallying past Kenosha’s Kylie Walker to claim Sherri Steinhauer title in one-hole playoff | WPGA Juniors
To say Kylie Walker felt comfortable with her position making the turn Tuesday at Pleasant View Golf Club in Middleton, ahead by three strokes during the final round of the Sherri Steinhauer Girls Invitational, would be putting it mildly. The Kenosha golfer, a rising junior at Westosha Central High School...
16 Beer Events Brewing in Milwaukee This Week: Aug. 3-7
Trouble Makers Concina is taking its popular Mad Mexican Food to the Estabrook Park Beer Garden (4610 Estabrook Dr.) for a four-course beer dinner. Check-in is at 5:30 pm and dinner starts at 6 pm Cost is just $75 and space is limited. The Traveling Beer Garden is bringing beer...
Celebrating the Faces of Milwaukee 2022
Milwaukee Magazine celebrated 2022’s Faces of Milwaukee Thursday night at Nō Studios. The prestigious group exemplified the best in their fields – from performing arts and education to health care and fine dining. — Attendees mingled with each other and Milwaukee Magazine editors, and enjoyed the phenomenal view from Nō Studios’ rooftop bar, with live music from the Milwaukee Jazz Institute. F Street Hospitality provided a delicious catering spread, including a taco bar, brie crostini, pork belly and more.
James Carreon Obituary (1986 – 2022) – Kenosha, WI
James Carreon, 36, of Kenosha, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at UW Health University Hospital in Madison. Born in Kenosha, on June 16, 1986, he was the son of Gabriel and Tracy (Miller) Carreon. On September 15, 2012, he married Jessica Whitefoot, and on July 9, 2013, they...
Finale weekend for Kenosha Opera Festival’s ‘The Barber of Seville’ | Entertainment
KENOSHA — The Kenosha Opera Festival, which launched in the fall of 2019, continues its main stage production, “The Barber of Seville,” with two more performances: 7 tonight, Aug. 4, and 7 pm Saturday, Aug. 6. Performances take place at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514...
Milwaukee Art Museum’s lakeside event returns, 1st of 3 weekends
MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Art Museum on Saturday, July 30 kicked off the first of three weekend “Lakeside at MAM” events. Located on the museum’s east lawn, Lakeside at MAM celebrates artistry of all kinds. Visitors can check out a lineup of musicians, yoga and dance classes, and refreshments. There are art-making stations for kids, too.
Kenosha’s Peanut Butter and Jam concerts continue | Entertainment
KENOSHA — The 20th season of Peanut Butter and Jam concerts continues today, Aug. 4, with performances by Scott Duboise & the 101 Ranch, described as “the next generation of country music.”. The weekly performances take place in Veterans Memorial Park, located at 54th Street and Sixth Avenue...
One dead in fatal shooting on Racine’s north side | Crime and Courts
RACINE — One person is dead and another is in custody after a fatal shooting on Racine’s north side Tuesday night, the Racine Police Department said. The shooting was reported on Yout Street, between LaSalle and Green streets, a woman in the neighborhood told The Journal Times. The woman told a reporter there was another woman standing outside the police scene tape who was screaming, saying it was her child who had been shot.
