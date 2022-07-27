Kenosha Lifestyle & Retirement Expo Helps Locals Navigate Life After 55

Felix Gallo, Jr., 97 years old, of Kenosha, WI passed away peacefully Monday, August 1, 2022, at The Addison of Pleasant Prairie. He was born September 6, 1924, in Kenosha, WI, the son of the late Felice and Tommasina (Torcaso) Gallo. Felix bravely defended freedom as he served his country in WWII from 1943 to 1945. On May 12, 1956, he married his “best girl” Florence Barth at Holy Name Catholic Church in Racine, WI. Felix spent 40 years as an inspector at American Motors Corporation and Chrysler Corporation. A lifelong Catholic who grew up playing ball in the fields behind Holy Rosary Church, he volunteered his time to the church upon retirement.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO