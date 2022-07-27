ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daphne, AL

1 shot in Daphne, police search for suspect

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

DAPHNE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Daphne Police are on scene of a shooting where one person was injured.

The shooting happened Wednesday, July 27, on Johnson Road in the Daphmont community, according to a Facebook post from the Daphne Police Department. Currently, police are searching for a suspect and confirmed “[the shooting] was not an mass shooting type scenario,” according to the post.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

