Flash flooding threat in Commonwealth extended to end of week.

Kentucky remains a target when it comes to bouts of heavy rains the next couple of days. Flash flooding has already occurred, particularly in parts of eastern Kentucky. Wayne Burd is Assistant Director of Operations with State Emergency Management. Burd said there's certainly the possibility of further flash flooding this week."That could turn into what we call aerial flooding of low-lying areas along streams and creeks. I don't think we're looking for quite yet for flooding along major river routes," said Burd.Burd admits that could still change with additional rainfall. Flash flooding damage has occurred in Floyd County.He said it may take a while to assess all the damage."We would expect when the water recedes that we'll have damage to roads, potentially bridges and culverts. At this point we're not at a point that we think we would be ready to request a federal declaration," said Burd.Burd noted water got into at least three residences in Floyd County and emergency management teams are continuing their evaluations.