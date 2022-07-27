101-year-old Oklahoma church building to be demolished

Update: KFOR learned Thursday the plan changed and demolition was to have started on Wednesday but it has not yet begun.

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Methodist Church building in Pauls Valley has been standing for a century but it is being demolished for a new facility.

Original Pauls Valley Methodist Church building. Image from news release.

The building was two stories, masonry brick walls, and 53 lead glass windows. The church was home to the Methodist congregation for 101 years but a decision was made to tear it down and prepare for a new building.

The building witnessed various historical events during those 101 years but the congregation felt it was time to look to the future. During that time it stood through Two World Wars, the Great Depression, and numerous U.S. Presidents.

The old structure will be torn down and removed to make way for the new Methodist Church building that is designed to cater to the growing membership and community outreach.

Church leaders hope the new facility will serve for the next 101+ years.

