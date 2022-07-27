Going to miss the Choco Taco? Here’s how to make your own ice cream taco treat

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Klondike announced that it discontinued the Choco Taco after nearly 40 years.

Going to miss the creamy and chocolatey treat? Ortega has you covered.

On Instagram Wednesday, Ortega shared a recipe for their own twist on ice cream tacos.

It’s hard to say goodbye to old favorites – but we’ve got something even better! Our Ice Cream Tacos feature a crunchy cinnamon-sugar-covered shell dipped in chocolate filled with vanilla ice cream 🍫🌮 Recipe linked in bio . ortegataco

Mini Churro Tacos

“Turn your mini taco shells into a sweet dessert with a creamy ice cream filling and dipped in a rich chocolate coating.”

Ingredients:

4 Ortega Yellow Corn Mini Taco Slider Shells

2 tablespoons melted butter

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon cinnamon

6 ounces dark chocolate chips

1 cup ice cream

1/2 cup chopped peanuts (optional)

Directions:

Mix sugar and cinnamon together in a bowl, and set it aside. Paint each slider shell with melted butter, then dust with cinnamon sugar. Add the chocolate chips to a microwave-safe bowl. Heat in 30-second intervals, stirring in between until chocolate chips are melted. Stir well. Quickly dip the edges of each one in the melted chocolate, allowing the excess to drip off. Allow to cool and set. Fіll thе taco ѕhеllѕ wіth ice сrеаm, аnd tор with extra melted chocolate and peanuts. Freeze the filled taco shells until frozen and firm. Enjoy!

