Going to miss the Choco Taco? Here’s how to make your own ice cream taco treat
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Klondike announced that it discontinued the Choco Taco after nearly 40 years.
Going to miss the creamy and chocolatey treat? Ortega has you covered.
On Instagram Wednesday, Ortega shared a recipe for their own twist on ice cream tacos.
Watch Ortega’s DIY Churro Taco recipe below:
Courtesy: Ortega
Mini Churro Tacos
“Turn your mini taco shells into a sweet dessert with a creamy ice cream filling and dipped in a rich chocolate coating.”
Ingredients:
- 4 Ortega Yellow Corn Mini Taco Slider Shells
- 2 tablespoons melted butter
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon cinnamon
- 6 ounces dark chocolate chips
- 1 cup ice cream
- 1/2 cup chopped peanuts (optional)
Directions:
- Mix sugar and cinnamon together in a bowl, and set it aside.
- Paint each slider shell with melted butter, then dust with cinnamon sugar.
- Add the chocolate chips to a microwave-safe bowl. Heat in 30-second intervals, stirring in between until chocolate chips are melted. Stir well.
- Quickly dip the edges of each one in the melted chocolate, allowing the excess to drip off. Allow to cool and set.
- Fіll thе taco ѕhеllѕ wіth ice сrеаm, аnd tор with extra melted chocolate and peanuts.
- Freeze the filled taco shells until frozen and firm. Enjoy!
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.
Comments / 0