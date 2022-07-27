ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Going to miss the Choco Taco? Here’s how to make your own ice cream taco treat

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fxq8C_0gvENfNq00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Klondike announced that it discontinued the Choco Taco after nearly 40 years.

Going to miss the creamy and chocolatey treat? Ortega has you covered.

On Instagram Wednesday, Ortega shared a recipe for their own twist on ice cream tacos.

It’s hard to say goodbye to old favorites – but we’ve got something even better! Our Ice Cream Tacos feature a crunchy cinnamon-sugar-covered shell dipped in chocolate filled with vanilla ice cream 🍫🌮 Recipe linked in bio .

ortegataco

Watch Ortega’s DIY Churro Taco recipe below:

Courtesy: Ortega

Mini Churro Tacos

“Turn your mini taco shells into a sweet dessert with a creamy ice cream filling and dipped in a rich chocolate coating.”

Ingredients:

Directions:

  1. Mix sugar and cinnamon together in a bowl, and set it aside.
  2. Paint each slider shell with melted butter, then dust with cinnamon sugar.
  3. Add the chocolate chips to a microwave-safe bowl. Heat in 30-second intervals, stirring in between until chocolate chips are melted. Stir well.
  4. Quickly dip the edges of each one in the melted chocolate, allowing the excess to drip off. Allow to cool and set.
  5. Fіll thе taco ѕhеllѕ wіth ice сrеаm, аnd tор with extra melted chocolate and peanuts.
  6. Freeze the filled taco shells until frozen and firm. Enjoy!
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Wichita, KS
Lifestyle
Wichita, KS
Food & Drinks
Kansas State
Kansas Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choco Taco#Tacos#Chocolate Chips#Vanilla Ice Cream#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KSN News

KSN News

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy