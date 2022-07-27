ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 ex-cops sentenced to prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights

By Brigid Kennedy
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were sentenced on Wednesday to three and 3.5 years in prison, respectively, after they were found guilty of violating George Floyd's civil rights, NBC News reports.

Both men are also required to complete two years of supervised release once their sentences conclude. The pair was originally convicted in February of violating Floyd's rights by failing to provide medical aid as well as intervene while former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck, ultimately killing him. His death served as the catalyst for racial justice and police brutality protests in the summer of 2020.

Both Keung and Thao still face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on a state level. That trial is scheduled for October.

George Floyd's girlfriend said she thought Thao "showed no remorse. Not even a bit," and told NBC News she was disappointed in the pair's sentences.

Chauvin, meanwhile, has been sentenced to 21 years in federal prison for violating Floyd's civil rights, and will serve that time concurrently with the 22.5-year sentence he received after being found guilty of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter at the state level.

