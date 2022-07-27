Padres lose to Tigers 4-3

Photo credit © Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Padres lost a difficult game 4-3 to the Tigers on Wednesday, wasting a brilliant effort from Yu Darvish. Darvish allowed just 2 runs and struck out 11 over 7 innings pitched. The Padres held a 3-2 lead entering the bottom of the 9th inning, but Taylor Rogers had another shaky outing. After allowing a leadoff double to Jeimer Candelario, Rogers retired the next two Tigers. After Jonathan Schoop reached first on a swinging bunt down the third base line that stopped rolling just before it rolled foul, Victor Reyes hit a walkoff 2-run double to give the Tigers a win in the game and the series. The Padres will have a day off on Thursday before returning home to face the Minnesota Twins.

Bob Melvin discusses a frustrating loss to the Tigers in Wednesday's series finale:

Taylor Rogers discusses a disappointing outing after blowing his second save in a row:

