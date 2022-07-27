Dave Chappelle’s company purchases Oregon District building, records show

DAYTON — The company owned by popular comedian Dave Chappelle has purchased a building in the Oregon District that currently houses a popular comedy club, according to property records.

Chappelle’s company, Iron Table Holdings LLC, is now listed as the owner of 101 Pine Street in Dayton, the building that houses Wiley’s Comedy Club, Montgomery County property records show as of Wednesday. Chappelle has used the company to purchase other buildings including ones in Yellow Springs.

Property records show Chappelle’s company paid nearly $2 million for the property.

News Center 7 began investigating reports of a possible sale of the Wiley’s building over the last couple weeks, with the listing now showing the sale of the property to Iron Table Holdings LLC from the previous owner Laff Ltd. on the county auditor’s website.

>>PHOTOS: Gem City Shine brings stars, crowd of thousands together

In June, News Center 7 confirmed a piece of land up for debate for a housing development near Chappelle’s home in Yellow Springs had been sold. The property, once owned by Oberer land developers was transferred to company named Spillan Road LLC. The mailing address linked to the Spillan Road company later was changed and matched Iron Table Holdings, indicating a transfer of the ownership, according to Greene County records.

Wiley's Comedy Club Mike Campbell/Staff

News Center 7 has contacted Chappelle’s representatives for comment and questions about plans for the development and we are awaiting a response.

“I think it would bring a lot of people together and have a nice laugh,” Gregory Covill Jr. told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell Wednesday.

With Chappelle’s connections to the Oregon District, including organizing the Gem City Shine concert after the Oregon District Shooting, Covill added he’s hopeful for the future of the property.

>>Gem City Shine concert raises nearly $70K for Oregon District Tragedy Fund

“I think he will renovate and try to bring people together and try to keep the violence down,” Covill said.

Others in the Oregon District added they’re excited for what the well-known comedian could bring to downtown Dayton.

“Yeah, I am excited. I will be down here all the time now, I am already down here all the time, yes that is wonderful,” Renotta Brown said.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

©2022 Cox Media Group