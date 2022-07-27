FLASH FLOOD WARNING issued for Allegheny County, humidity and scattered storms expected for Thursday

PITTSBURGH — The National Weather Service has issued a FLASH FLOOD WARNING for Allegheny county. The warning is expected to end at 2:45 p.m.

The humidity will hit you again when you head out the door Thursday and a pop-up shower or storm could bring brief downpours.

Storm chances will be scattered, with a few possible early in the day and again during the afternoon and evening. A final system will bring an end to this steamy pattern Friday, with a few leftover showers early giving way to a more comfortable weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

