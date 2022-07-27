ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

FLASH FLOOD WARNING issued for Allegheny County, humidity and scattered storms expected for Thursday

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hdVEc_0gvDZUKu00

PITTSBURGH — The National Weather Service has issued a FLASH FLOOD WARNING for Allegheny county. The warning is expected to end at 2:45 p.m.

The humidity will hit you again when you head out the door Thursday and a pop-up shower or storm could bring brief downpours.

Storm chances will be scattered, with a few possible early in the day and again during the afternoon and evening. A final system will bring an end to this steamy pattern Friday, with a few leftover showers early giving way to a more comfortable weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police investigating body found in Allegheny River in Westmoreland County

ARNOLD, Pa. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Allegheny River in the city of Arnold in Westmoreland County over the weekend. According the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, Addam Roe, 28, from East Deer Township in Allegheny County, was found floating in the river by a fisherman near the 1500 block of Riverside Drive at 4:04 p.m. Sunday.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
County
Allegheny County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Flash Flood Warning#Cox Media Group
WPXI Pittsburgh

Vehicles removed from city streets for last Open Streets Pittsburgh event of the season

Roads in Pittsburgh were temporarily shut down this morning to allow people to walk, run and bike without worrying about cars. Saturday marked the last Open Streets Pittsburgh event of the season. All vehicles, including parked ones, were removed from the East End loop. The loop includes South Highland to Broad Street, Frankstown Avenue to North Homewood Avenue and Thomas Boulevard to Fifth Avenue, which connects back to South Highland.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
NWS
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 people injured in McKeesport building explosion

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Caution tape surrounds the debris and glass that was once a community hub. Officials tell us that several small businesses were occupying the former YWCA building — groups providing essential services to the community that will be forced to relocate following this massive explosion. “As...
MCKEESPORT, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

6-year-old boy recovering in hospital after accident in Westmoreland County

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 6-year-old boy is recovering in UPMC’s Children’s Hospital after he was involved in an accident that resulted in the amputation of both his feet. Liam Lavelle was injured in Penn Township in Westmoreland County on Saturday night. He was life-flighted from the scene and underwent surgery as soon as he arrived. Another surgery is scheduled for early Monday morning. It is not clear how many other surgeries may be needed during the recovery process.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
94K+
Followers
121K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy