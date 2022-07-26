Hoop Local 3-on-3 tourney dodges showers at Donaldson Park

Community leaders come together, raising money to replace basketball hoops at Richfield park

The inaugural Hoop Local 3-on-3 basketball tournament wrapped up just before the thunderstorms hit Donaldson Park in Richfield Saturday, July 23.

Buy Now A Richfield Ballerz player dribbles the ball away from Minnesota Arctic’s Trevor Heidish during the inaugural Hometown Hoops 3-on-3 tournament at Donaldson Park on Saturday. The Arctic won the game 21-12 to finished 4-1 on the day. (Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)

Buy Now The eight basketball hoops making up four courts at Donaldson Park will be replaced thanks to proceeds raised by the first-ever Hometown Hoops 3-on-3 basketball tournament on Saturday. The eight-team adult field played five games in a condensed schedule before storms rolled into the area. (Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)

Buy Now (Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)

Buy Now Tournament organizer BJ Skoog, right, helped organize the schedule for the day at Donaldson Park on Saturday while a DJ provided the soundtrack for all four courts. (Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)

Buy Now Tournament organizer BJ Skoog, right, thanked everyone for helping create a successful first edition of the Hometown Hoops 3-on-3 basketball tournament on Saturday at Donaldson Park. (Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)