ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richfield, MN

Hoop Local 3-on-3 tourney dodges showers at Donaldson Park

By Jason Olson jason.olson@apgecm.com
Sun Current
Sun Current
 4 days ago

Community leaders come together, raising money to replace basketball hoops at Richfield park

The inaugural Hoop Local 3-on-3 basketball tournament wrapped up just before the thunderstorms hit Donaldson Park in Richfield Saturday, July 23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ec6HX_0gvCcIxW00
Buy Now A Richfield Ballerz player dribbles the ball away from Minnesota Arctic’s Trevor Heidish during the inaugural Hometown Hoops 3-on-3 tournament at Donaldson Park on Saturday. The Arctic won the game 21-12 to finished 4-1 on the day. (Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzrHg_0gvCcIxW00
Buy Now The eight basketball hoops making up four courts at Donaldson Park will be replaced thanks to proceeds raised by the first-ever Hometown Hoops 3-on-3 basketball tournament on Saturday. The eight-team adult field played five games in a condensed schedule before storms rolled into the area. (Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ctb4r_0gvCcIxW00
Buy Now (Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NiYb5_0gvCcIxW00
Buy Now Tournament organizer BJ Skoog, right, helped organize the schedule for the day at Donaldson Park on Saturday while a DJ provided the soundtrack for all four courts. (Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4742Yq_0gvCcIxW00
Buy Now Tournament organizer BJ Skoog, right, thanked everyone for helping create a successful first edition of the Hometown Hoops 3-on-3 basketball tournament on Saturday at Donaldson Park.  (Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KdrJl_0gvCcIxW00
Warren Matthews, left, contests a shot by Junior Stone during Saturday’s Hometown Hoops 3-on-3 tournament at Donaldson Park in Richfield. (Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Donaldson, MN
Richfield, MN
Sports
City
Richfield, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Tournament#Mark Johnson#Parks And Rec#Hoop Local
Sun Current

Sun Current

Edina, MN
197
Followers
325
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Current serves the Edina, Bloomington & Richfield communities. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1970. 24/7 local coverage found online at current.mnsun.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_current/

Comments / 0

Community Policy